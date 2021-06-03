State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 520 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Altice USA worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Altice USA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altice USA by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

