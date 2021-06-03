Stellantis (STLA) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stellantis to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stellantis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 916 2282 2592 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.74 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 39.36

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

