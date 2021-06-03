Stephen Coggins Buys 13,790 Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) insider Stephen Coggins bought 13,790 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,306 ($25,223.41).

SNX stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.17. Synectics plc has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

