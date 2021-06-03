Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $155.94 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.67. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

