Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.82. 887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

