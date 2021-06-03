Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,047. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

