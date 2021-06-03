SThree (LON:STEM) PT Raised to GBX 570 at Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

STEM stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 455 ($5.94). 746,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.50 ($6.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.66. The company has a market cap of £606.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

