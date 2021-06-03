SThree (LON:STEM) PT Raised to GBX 570 at Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.
STEM stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 455 ($5.94). 746,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.50 ($6.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.66. The company has a market cap of £606.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40.
SThree Company Profile
