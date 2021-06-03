STMicroelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,352% compared to the average volume of 405 call options.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

