Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NetApp Call Options (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,854 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average volume of 2,317 call options.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

