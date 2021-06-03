STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 54,719 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. Analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

