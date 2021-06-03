Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Sells $156,480.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,499. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

