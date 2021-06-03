Summit Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

