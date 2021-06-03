Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,552. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

