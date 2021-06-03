Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 35,795 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 17.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.75. 1,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,284. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.