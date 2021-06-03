Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP traded down $7.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,222.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,347. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $702.02 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,159.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

