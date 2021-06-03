Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.80. The stock had a trading volume of 77,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,724. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

