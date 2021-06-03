Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Up 0.6%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

