Suretly Price Up 23.5% This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $53,758.81 and $2,248.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

