Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSFE. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

