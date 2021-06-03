Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.