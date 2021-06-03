Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after buying an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Mizuho increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.