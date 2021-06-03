Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Primerica by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Primerica by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Primerica by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

NYSE:PRI opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.56. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

