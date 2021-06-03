Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,300 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.