Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $765,000.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

