Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $253.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

