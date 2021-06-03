Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $552.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 552 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 489228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.11).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.57.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

