Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $16.07

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $17.00. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

