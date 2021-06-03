Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,125. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Talos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 7,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,015. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

