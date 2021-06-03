Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TNEYF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

