Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVE. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.96 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

