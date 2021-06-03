Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.59% of Targa Resources worth $115,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,388.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 575,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 537,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

