Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

