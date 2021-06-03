Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teijin Limited is involved in the manufacture, processing and sale of chemical products. Advanced Fibers & Composites segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aramid fiber (such as yarn, cotton, woven or knitted fabric), carbon fiber products and polyester fiber (industrial materials). Electric Materials & Chemical Products segment involves in the manufacture and sale of films, resins and resin products. Healthcare segment involves in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and home medical care equipment, as well as the clinical development of new drugs. Products Converting segment involves in the planning, processing and sale of textile products. Others segment involves in the operation, development and maintenance of information systems, as well as the provision of printing services. “

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87. Teijin has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teijin (TINLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.