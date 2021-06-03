Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TIKK stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

