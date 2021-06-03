Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

VIV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 29,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

