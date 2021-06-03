Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Tellor has a total market cap of $118.81 million and $112.97 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $70.70 or 0.00182305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.01027025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.72 or 0.09364804 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,758,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,680,488 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

