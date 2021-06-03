TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 84.81%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.