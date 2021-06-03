Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,945.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 254,588 shares of company stock worth $1,406,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

