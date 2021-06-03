TenX Trading Up 7.9% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. TenX has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $3.52 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00082129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01015466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.37 or 0.09325457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052018 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

