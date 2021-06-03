Terex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 515 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after buying an additional 47,536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Terex by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 262,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Terex by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

