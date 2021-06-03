Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Critical Analysis

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terminix Global and ManTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 ManTech International 1 4 0 0 1.80

Terminix Global presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. ManTech International has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Terminix Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than ManTech International.

Risk & Volatility

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManTech International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of ManTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of ManTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terminix Global and ManTech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.14 $551.00 million $0.95 50.49 ManTech International $2.52 billion 1.40 $120.53 million $3.36 25.75

Terminix Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ManTech International. ManTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terminix Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and ManTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09% ManTech International 4.89% 8.94% 6.38%

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. It also provides digital modernization, managed and integrated service management, edge computing, user engagement and experience, and digital workplace transformation and enterprise mobility services and solutions; and data collection, predictive analytics, analytics automation and machine learning, and data fusion and visualization services. In addition, the company offers requirements analysis; planning, design, implementation, integration, and enhancement; testing, deployment, maintenance, and quality assurance; application migration and modernization; application development; and documentation and configuration management services, as well as intelligent systems engineering services, including platform innovation and modernization, digital and models-based systems engineering, reliability and maintainability, modeling, simulation and analysis, systems lifecycle support, human factors and safety engineering, systems architecture, and engineering and test and evaluation. Further, it provides professional and technical solutions, and mission support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, as well as the communication, dissemination, and analysis of data; and mission solutions, including C5ISR, training, logistics, supply chain management and sustainment, consulting, and mission planning and execution. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

