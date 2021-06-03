Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) versus United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Financial Contrast

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A United Internet 8.07% 8.38% 4.36%

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and United Internet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Internet $5.82 billion 1.47 $474.81 million N/A N/A

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and United Internet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 4 3 0 2.25 United Internet 0 3 2 0 2.40

Summary

United Internet beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is based in Rome, Italy.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, Websites, Web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, winSIM, maxim, simplytel, DeutschlandSIM, PremiumSIM, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, Strato, 1&1 IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, it offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.