Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 96,031 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,031 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 3.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Anthem worth $172,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.15. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

