Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 168,394 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $108,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

NYSE IQV traded down $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $231.89. 8,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

