Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 536,335 shares.The stock last traded at $35.18 and had previously closed at $33.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

