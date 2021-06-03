Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.39

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Textron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 77,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

