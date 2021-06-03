Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $137.33 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00009728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 878,230,717 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

