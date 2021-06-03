TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Head to Head Review

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Transportation and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation 1.72% 0.86% 0.59% TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patriot Transportation and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Transportation 0 0 0 0 N/A TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85

TFI International has a consensus price target of $94.23, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given TFI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Patriot Transportation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot Transportation and TFI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation $88.71 million 0.42 $260,000.00 N/A N/A TFI International $3.78 billion 2.32 $275.67 million $3.30 28.56

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot Transportation.

Risk and Volatility

Patriot Transportation has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Patriot Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Patriot Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFI International beats Patriot Transportation on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc., transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals. Its petroleum clients include convenience stores and hypermarket accounts, fuel wholesalers, and oil companies; and dry bulk and chemical customers comprise industrial companies, such as cement and concrete accounts, as well as product distribution companies. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 320 company tractors, 18 owner operators, and 444 trailers from its 18 terminals and 6 satellite locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

