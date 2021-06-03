The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.28.

TSE BNS opened at C$81.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.88. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$81.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

