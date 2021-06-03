The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,389. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.